Form special commission to stop rampant corruption

Menon asks govt in JS

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon yesterday in parliament demanded the government form a special commission to stop the scourge of corruption in the country.

"There's no way to deny that the corruption of the former police chief and army chief is only the tip of the iceberg. If this spread of corruption is not stopped by taking special measures now, the country's progress will be crushed by the iceberg."

Menon, also a key leader in the ruling AL-led 14-party alliance, made the remarks at a general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The veteran politician also mentioned the statement made by the Bangladesh Police Service Association, saying, "Unfortunately, journalists are being rebuked for reporting on corruption."

He also called for the confiscation of corrupt people's assets and the formation of a tribunal to try loan defaulters and embezzlers.

He said the US Financial Intelligence Institution has shown that $7 billion is being smuggled out of Bangladesh every year and being invested in "Begum Para" in Canada, second homes in Malaysia, modern shopping malls in Singapore and Dubai, and real estate and hundi businesses.

There is no initiative to bring back the laundered money, but the expatriates are being taxed on the income they send home, he added.

"One of the means of earning illegal wealth is taking a loan from the bank and not returning it."

Menon opposed the provision of whitening black money in the proposed budget, saying, "All the arguments being given in its favour are not only baseless but also contrary to the previous position of the government in this regard.

"I hope the finance minister will withdraw this proposal and rid the parliament of this burden."

Referring to the murder of ruling AL MP Anwarul Azim, he said the image of the parliament and its members are in question because of the media publishing stories about gold and drug smuggling, and the criminal underworld in the southwestern part of the country.

"This matter needs to be further looked into. Self-criticism is needed."

He said rising commodity prices, corruption, money laundering, embezzling, anarchy in the banking sector and defaulted loans have left the country's economy in a fragile state.

"It's necessary to restore the economy, to bring back relief to the public and state life. But no effective measures are seen in the budget for that purpose."