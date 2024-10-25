Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Form policy to appoint SC judges

SCBA leaders urge reform commission
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) leaders yesterday stressed the need for formulating a policy for appointing Supreme Court judges at a meeting with the judiciary reform commission.

They also opined to stop contractual appointments of judges to different institutions following their retirements, to protect the independence of the judiciary, Advocate Zainul Abedin, a BNP leader and former SCBA president, told reporters after the meeting. 

SCBA leaders placed their opinions and suggestions to the judiciary reform commission during the meeting at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

Zainul Abedin said they will give their opinions and suggestions in writing to the commission by next Thursday.

The commission will make necessary recommendations after soliciting opinions from stakeholders for bringing reforms to the judiciary.

