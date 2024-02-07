Form policies to protect parks, playgrounds

Experts tell discussion

A policy, with proper planning and management, is necessary to protect parks and playgrounds across the country, urban planning experts said yesterday.

According to the World Health Organization, every person needs a minimum of nine square metres of open space. However, only 16 percent residents of Dhaka city can avail the amenities, they said at a views-exchange meeting held at Jatiya Press Club.

There is also an acute shortage of playgrounds in other divisional and district cities of the country, they added.

IPD and Work For A Better Bangladesh Trust (WBBTrust) jointly organised the meeting on "Planning and management of playgrounds in city areas: challenges and perspectives".

"The recent initiatives taken for developing fields and parks in the city area are highly commendable. However, due to lack of accessibility and inclusiveness in the developed fields, local people are deprived of engagement in sports," Adil Mohammad Khan, director of Institute For Planning and Development, said in keynote speech.

"At present, the opportunities to play in fields are shrinking. Most schools do not have playgrounds. Not only in Dhaka, there is shortage of fields in other district and divisional cities. As a result, the prevalence of juvenile gangs and drugs is increasing," he also said.

In this situation, creating playgrounds in every ward and allowing sports opportunities to girls are necessary, Adil added.

According to research, of the 235 playgrounds in Dhaka, 141 are institutional grounds where children and teenagers do not have free access, said Professor Akter Mahmud, adviser of IPD.

"A similar situation prevails in other district and upazila towns. However, the Open Space Protection Act-2000 dictates that playgrounds, open spaces, parks and natural reservoirs in the country's urban areas cannot be changed in any case if they are marked as fields-gardens or waterbodies in the master plan," he said.

Considering the shortage of playgrounds, Dhaka's drainage management can also be improved by turning 100km of riverbanks and waterbodies around the capital into social spaces, Akter added.

Prof Dr Shayer Ghafur of Buet's architecture department stressed political wills to protect the playgrounds.

"Children and adolescents are major stakeholders in playground planning and implementation. Their opinion should also be given importance. Playground is a civic demand of the people. If crores of taka can be allocated for implementing big projects in the city, then why is it impossible to allocate these citizens' needs?" he asked.

Dr Mohammad Ariful Islam, executive director of IPD, said, "As per 2021 statistics, at least 10,740 schools have no playground. So how will opportunities for socialisation and mental development of students be created? Because of this, drug use and crime trends are increasing. In times of emergency, such as fire or earthquake, there is no place for people to take shelter."

Considering the current situation, no school should be allowed without a playground, he added.

WBB Trust director Gaous Pearee said urban planning in Bangladesh does not take into account the needs of children, people with disabilities or women.