Form national committee to save Sundarbans

Speakers tell Bapa event

Due to a lack of strict monitoring, fire incidents are continuously damaging the Sundarbans, experts said at a programme yesterday.

The Sundarbans is being destroyed due to the excessive greed of some vested quarters in the country. Over the last 22 years, there have been 32 fires in the forest, burning over a hundred acres of forestland, they added.

Environmentalists demanded the formation of a national committee comprising various stakeholders -- including the forest department, other government departments, non-governmental organisations, experts, environmentalists, and civil society -- to protect the Sundarbans.

The demands came at a press conference in the capital organised by Bapa.

On May 4, a fire broke out in the Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post in the Chadpai range of the eastern Sundarbans, burning 7.9 acres of forestland, according to the Forest Department.

Sharing his experience, Noor Alam Shekh, joint secretary of Bapa, said the Sundarbans remain neglected by policymakers.

"Greedy fish traders and corrupt forest officials are repeatedly setting fires in the Sundarbans. So, the Forest Department must take responsibility," he said, noting the Forest Department's involvement in past fire incidents, which was found during an investigation.

Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, an environmental activist and a professor of Khulna University, said the Sundarbans have been protecting Bangladesh from various natural disasters.

Bapa vice president Mohidul Hoque Khan said without political goodwill and administrative coordination, the environment is not safe. The Sundarbans is not just Bangladesh's asset, it is also the world's asset. "It is our national duty to protect the forest."

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, said the formation of a national watchdog consisting of civil society, environmentalists, local forest dwellers, and the government is necessary to assess the impact of industrial establishments near the Sundarbans.

Prof Mohammad Abdul Kader said no industrial factories should be established within 10 kilometres of the Sundarbans.

Jagannath University's Department of Geography and Environment Chairman Mohammad Abdul Quader, said, "The Rampal Power Plant has been constructed in such a sensitive area, posing a severe risk to the Sundarbans."

Bapa general secretary Alamgir Kabir said, "It is time to make quick decisions regarding the protection of the Sundarbans."

Bapa joint secretary Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder also spoke at the event.