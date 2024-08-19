Form minority commission

Demands Sanatan Adhikar Parishad at meeting with Yunus

The Sanatan Adhikar Parishad has demanded a minority commission to investigate the attacks on the homes and places of worship of the Hindu community across the country.

Yesterday, a six-member delegation met Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus to present an eight-point demand, including the prosecution of attacks on the properties of the minority community and ensuring their security.

Yunus assured them that his government is committed to protecting the human rights of every citizen, including members of religious minorities.

"We have already taken several measures to provide protection against any attacks and violence targeting minorities...," he said.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam, and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud were present at the meeting.