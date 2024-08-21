Form independent probe body

Says HRSS

The Human Rights Support Society yesterday demanded the formation of an independent investigation commission to ensure justice for all the killings during the recent anti-discrimination students' protest.

The rights body, in a statement, also demanded compensation for the families of the deceased, coverage of medical expenses for the injured, and their rehabilitation.

They also demanded to take steps against those involved in the recent attacks on minority communities across the country.

HRSS statement read they have got information on the deaths of 819 people from the victims' families, hospitals, witnesses, and national dailies.

According to their findings, the highest number of deaths occurred on August 5, with 205 fatalities, followed by 130 on August 4 and 119 on July 19.

Of the deceased, 455 were shot to death, 79 were burned to death, while 78 others were beaten to death, the rights body claimed.

HRSS demanded that the government issue a public notice seeking information from people to create a list of those killed.

HRSS also demanded the formation of an independent commission to ensure justice for previous incidents of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

It also demanded identifying the false cases filed beforehand and taking steps to withdraw those in the quickest time possible.