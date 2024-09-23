‘Form independent body, implement CHT accord’

Speakers demand at Shahbagh human chain

People from all walks of life held a human chain in front of the National Museum in Shahbag yesterday, demanding an end to the ongoing violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. They also demanded full implementation of the CHT Peace Accord. Photo: Palash Khan

Speakers at a human chain in Dhaka yesterday called for the formation of an independent investigation commission to ensure a fair probe into recent attacks in Rangamati and Khagrachhari.

The proposed commission would include indigenous people and rights activists, with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The protest, organised by the "Parbatya Chattogram Shanti Chukti Bastobayon Andolon," took place in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh.

It included indigenous people, students, teachers, and activists, who presented an eight-point demand focusing on the safety and security of the Jumma people across the three hill districts, particularly those affected in Khagrachhari Sadar, Dighinala, and Rangamati.

Mohammad Shah Alam, president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) has persisted due to the government's failure to fully implement the CHT Peace Accord and resolve land disputes.

He emphasised the need for unity among indigenous communities, urging them to abandon internal divisions and join the movement for the peace accord's implementation.

Dhaka University Prof Khairul Islam Chowdhury warned that unresolved issues in the CHT affect Bangladesh's sovereignty.

He said while the peace accord raised hopes for resolution, its lack of implementation has kept long-standing problems unresolved.

Prof Robaet Ferdous of Dhaka University rejected claims that the indigenous people of the CHT are separatists. He argued that the region's problems should be viewed through the perspective of the hill communities, not through a security lens.

Former lawmaker Nazmul Haque Pradhan of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal echoed the demand for implementing the peace accord, saying repression would not erase the ethnic groups of the CHT.

The protesters demanded compensation for families affected by the recent violence, treatment for the injured, and disciplinary action against agencies that failed in their responsibilities.

They also called for the reconstruction of destroyed Buddhist monasteries, compensation for lost property, and a dialogue between the government and the CHT Regional Council to stabilise the situation and ensure lasting peace.

The event was moderated by human rights activist Dipayan Khisa and presided over by Zakir Hossain, joint coordinator of the CHT Peace Accord Implementation Movement.