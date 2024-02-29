Form consumer syndicate against dishonest traders

Says DG of DNCRP

Consumers need to unite against hoarders who create an artificial crisis of essential goods, said AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, yesterday.

He recommended consumers to form a syndicate of their own against dishonest traders.

He also spoke against food adulteration while addressing a workshop in Narayanganj on stopping the use of unsafe drums for sale and purchase of edible oil.

"There is no product that is not counterfeited in Bangladesh. Even expired heart stents and bulbs are being sold here. What a strange country!" Shafiquzzaman said.

"Some unscrupulous people engage in dishonest activities to get rich quickly. For them, honest businessmen are finding it hard to survive," he added.

"Despite numerous laws and regulatory bodies, such malpractices couldn't be stopped. Raising public awareness is necessary, for which consumer syndicate is needed against these dishonest traders."

"The food sector is now largely controlled by a few corporate groups, who can create an artificial crisis in the country if they want to. Now that they have got their hands on rice, eggs, and broiler chicken… these markets are now vulnerable. A dire situation lies ahead," Shafiquzzaman said.

Consuming edible oil stored in unsafe, open drums will increase risk of heart complications, he said, adding that drives will be launched from March 1 to stop the sale of open oil across the country.

The workshop was organised by DNCRP and National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh.