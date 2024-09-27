Form commission to reform land, agri sectors

Speakers tell event

An independent commission for reforms in land and agricultural sectors must be formed immediately, urged discussants at a press conference in Dhaka yesterday.

The speakers emphasised that a large portion of farmers in Bangladesh remain landless, with many abandoning the profession due to inadequate government support. Around 88 percent of khas land is illegally occupied by influential elites, while laws meant to protect farmers' rights remain largely unenforced, they added.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is currently overseen by an adviser who also manages home ministry, a role which demands full attention. Similarly, the land ministry is handled by an adviser juggling several other ministries. As a result, land and agriculture are not receiving the focus they require," said Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development.

The press conference, held at Dhaka Reporters Unity, was jointly organised by 11 organisations, including ALRD, Nijera Kori, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, the Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge, and the Jatiya Adivasi Parishad.

Huda highlighted the need for dedicated advisers for the land and agriculture ministries, arguing that this would enable more effective oversight.

He also stressed the importance of recognising the traditional rights of indigenous people over land and forests, and protecting their farming practices.

"Even after 53 years of independence, indigenous peoples' rights to protect their land and lives are still insecure. They live in constant fear of attacks and eviction," Huda added, calling for the full implementation of laws protecting land, citizenship rights, and the security of minority communities.

The speakers announced ten demands, chief among them the appointment of an experienced and qualified adviser to exclusively oversee both the land and agriculture ministries.

"Most indigenous people rely on agriculture for their livelihoods, yet their lands are being taken away," said Nirala Mardi, cultural secretary of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad. "Where will they go if their lands are taken?" she asked.

Borkot Ali, director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, said the commission should be led by competent, neutral individuals.

Manindra Kumar Nath, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, pointed to the significant impact land-related conflicts have had on minority communities, saying the minority population has declined to 8.6 percent.

"Communities like Harijans, Ravidassia, and Telugus have lived on these lands for centuries, yet they are denied ownership. This injustice must be addressed," he said.

Uzzal Azim, programme manager at the Kapaeeng Foundation, BELA lawyer Rumana Sharmin and Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation lawyer Nahid Shams also spoke.