Form commission to reform health sector: speakers

Alongside the previously formed six reform commissions, the interim government should have also formed a commission to restructure the health sector, said experts at a meeting in the capital yesterday.

The programme titled, "Health Sector Reform: Citizen's Perspective", in the capital's Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific auditorium was organised by Alliance for Health Reforms Bangladesh.

Prof Nazmul Hossain, director general of the DGHS, said, "We are at a crucial point with opportunities for reform. While consensus on some issues is lacking, we are working towards change. Reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients is a key priority."

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, former additional DG of DGHS, stressed the need to strengthen primary healthcare services at all levels.

Prof Rashid-E-Mahbub, chairman of National Committee on Health Rights Movement, said that the country's health sector reform should be done with care and approached slowly for best results.

We are at a crucial point with opportunities for reform. While consensus on some issues is lacking, we are working towards change. Reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients is a key priority. — Prof Nazmul Hossain DG of Directorate of Health Services

Syed Abdul Hamid, professor at Institute of Health Economics, proposed a three-tier agenda list for reformation in the health sector -- including provision of establishing health services commission, reforms to medical education, healthcare administration, and public health.

There should also be provisions for paramedics at the community clinic level, he said.

Prof AM Zakir Hossain, executive member of Bangladesh Health Watch, said, "There are 18,000 paramedics across the country. But we need five times this number to ensure adequate services."