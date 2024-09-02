Form commission to probe graft: CAB

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh yesterday called for the formation of an independent commission to investigate corruption, irregularities, and the plundering of wealth by the previous Awami League government in the country's power and energy sector.

At a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity, Prof M Shamsul Alam, CAB's energy adviser, presented an 11-point reform proposal aimed at making the power and energy sector more consumer-friendly within the next three years.

He said implementing these proposals could eliminate irregularities, corruption, and predatory costs in the sector.

The key proposals include: freezing fuel and power prices for the next three years; establishing an Energy Sector Reform Commission; appointing experienced, neutral, and honest officials to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission through a search committee; removing cadre officers from the managing bodies of energy-related companies; replacing top officials in power sector companies; involving all stakeholders directly in the reform process; limiting the ministry's role to policy regulation; revoking the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010; setting fuel prices under BERC; ensuring government companies provide services without profit motives; and identifying and prosecuting corrupt officials.

Alam criticised the previous government for turning the energy sector into an oligarchy. "The government will need at least two to three years to complete the reforms in this sector. We are also ready to work collaboratively with the government," he said.

He also urged the cancellation of agreements such as those with Adani Power Plant and Summit Group.

CAB's Legal Advisor Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua highlighted that businesses in this sector have made predatory profits over the past 15 years.

He pointed out that, by law, BERC should set energy prices, but the previous government consistently set fuel prices independently.