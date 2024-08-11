'Form a 10-member committee, submit your demands in writing'

Ansar chief tells protesting members after they blocked the road in front of SC for over 5hrs

Members of Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) demonstrated in front of the Supreme Court gate and blocked the road for more than 5 hours in the capital today demanding immediate regularisation of their jobs.

Around 200 Ansar members started the demonstration around 11:30am.

While protesting in front of the SC, Ansar Commander Abul Kalam told The Daily Star, ''We have to resign from our jobs every three years. Then we have to sit idle for about six to seven months. There is no way to earn, so we are concerned about our families."

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Saying that there is no job stability in Ansar and VDP, Abul Kalam said they have taken to the streets to press for their one-point demand of job stabilisation.

He asked, "What kind of force are we, if we have no job stability?"

A team led by Major General AKM Aminul Haque, the force's director general, including its Deputy Director General (Operations) Fakhrul Alam, visited the scene and assured protesters that their demand would be addressed. The Ansar chief requested them to clear the road to alleviate the suffering of commuters.

The road was cleared around 5:00pm.

As per his instructions, a 10-member committee has also been formed who will now submit their demands in writing.