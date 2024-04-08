Forest official’s killers will be punished: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said the ministry is working to ensure maximum punishment for those who were behind the death of a forest officer in Cox's Bazar.

"Criminals will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice through a transparent process," he said while handing over a cheque to family members of the deceased forest official at Vitikandi village of Munshiganj.

Md Sazzaduzzaman, beat officer of Forest Department, was killed by a mini truck (dumper) of miscreants in Cox's Bazar.

A special message will be conveyed to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, he added.

Expressing condolences to the forest official's family members, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed sorrow over his demise.

The minister handed over a cheque for Tk 15 lakh on behalf of the ministry to the father of the deceased.

He also assured to give a job to the deceased's wife.