Forest official killed while trying to stop illegal hill razing

An official of the forest department died after he was run over by a dumper truck used to steal earth from the hills of a forest reserve in Cox's Bazar early today.

The deceased, Sazzaduzzaman, 30, was a beat officer of Dochhari Forest Beat of Ukhiya Range under Cox's Bazar South Forest Division. He was the son of Mohammad Shahjahan of Gajria upazila of Munshiganj.

The incident took place at Harinmara area under Razapalang union of Ukhiya around 3:00am, said Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Shamim Hossain.

Mohammad Ali, a forest guard was also injured in the incident and is now admitted at the Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

Quoting locals and forest officials, the OC said Sazzad and Ali went to the spot on a motorcycle where the earth of a hill from the Harinmara reserve forest was being smuggled by dumper trucks.

While trying to stop a dumper truck carrying earth, they were crushed under the wheel, and the truck fled the scene immediately, he said.

Sazzad died on the spot, the OC said, adding that police are trying to identify those involved in the incident and bring them under the book.

Ukhiya Range Officer Gazi Shafiul Alam said police went to the spot and recovered the body. The body was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Divisional Officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division Sarwar Alam visited the spot after receiving the news. He said, "Sajjad gave his life to protect the forest. We have lost an efficient and hardworking forest officer."