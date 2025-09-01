Forest Department recovers 10 acres in Gazipur after court verdict

Plants 10,000 saplings on land worth Tk 20 crore

The Forest Department has reclaimed 10 acres of forest land in Satkhamair mouza under the Barmi union in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila and brought it under afforestation.

The department planted 10,000 saplings in the afternoon today on the recovered land under the initiative of the Sreepur Range.

"After a long legal process, the court ruled in our favour. We recovered the land and planted various species of trees there," Mokhlesur Rahman, Sreepur range officer of the Forest Department, told The Daily Star.

According to the department, local resident Sahab Uddin Molla filed a record amendment case against it in 2005, making the department the defendant. The court recently delivered a verdict in favour of the Forest Department. Following the legal process, the land was reclaimed, and afforestation activities began.

The market value of the recovered land is around Tk 20 crore. The saplings planted include species like Chikrashi, Mahogany, Ashfal, Bahera, Sonalu, and Latkon.

Forest Ranger Jewel Rana, Satkhamair beat officer, and officials from Sreepur Sadar and Gosinga beats were present during the plantation programme.

Despite repeated attempts, Sahab Uddin could not be reached for comments.