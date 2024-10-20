A forest choking on fumes

Two factories burning batteries illegally inside Tangail’s Sal forest; locals suffer from respiratory illnesses

Smoke rising from factories, patches of ground blackened by waste, and areas marred by piles of debris -- this is not a picture of a poorly managed industrial site, rather the once-pristine Sal forest in the Sagardighi area of Tangail's Ghatail upazila.

The forest seems suffocated, with signs of toxic activity creeping into the environment. The surrounding landscape, which should be green and thriving, instead looks tainted.

The reason? Illegal battery burning.

The air looks thick with pollution, as if the trees themselves are choking from the fumes.

Two illegal lead factories have been set up inside this forest.

Initially, these factories were supervised by individuals affiliated with Awami League politics, said locals. However, after the fall of the previous government on August 5, control shifted to three local figures claiming ties to BNP politics -- Poran Bhuiyan, Liton Bhuiyan, and Masud.

But these figures serve as mere local interest groups or supervisors at best.

The identity of the true owners of the factories remains a mystery.

But sources say the real owners are believed to be outsiders.

Contacted, Poran said, "People from Gaibandha, with the help of local Awami League figureheads, used to run these factories. We, with the help of locals, drove them away after August 5."

"A vested quarter is now spreading that we are involved. This is nothing but political propaganda," he added.

Liton and Masud could not be reached for comments.

Sagardighi Union Parishad Chairman Habibullah Bahar said the factory was shut down before August 5, but the operations resumed in full swing after the AL's fall.

Several locals this newspaper spoke to echoed him.

The fumes that escape from these operations contain toxic chemicals that are not only polluting the environment but also harming the local community.

Many residents are experiencing respiratory illnesses and other health problems due to the continuous exposure to the poisonous smoke, said Mohammad Haider, a local.

When locals protested, they were assaulted by goons hired by the three, he added.

According to residents like Mohammad Haider, the battery burning begins late at night and ends at dawn, during which batteries are melted down to extract lead, releasing harmful acid and plastic fumes into the air.

Contacted, workers in these factories said they have no idea who the real owners are. However, they confirmed that Liton, Poran and Masud oversee the operation.

Gautam Chandra Chand from Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said the operation is a clear violation of environmental laws.

"The environment department, with local administration's support, should have stopped these harmful activities," he added.

Mohammad Mamun of Sagardighi area said he has already sent a written request to the Department of Environment, district commissioner, superintendent of police and UNO to evict these illegal factories that are destroying the environment, but no action has been taken yet.

Mia Mahmudul Haque, deputy director of Tangail DoE, said he has already received a written complaint in this regard. "Necessary action will be taken soon after an investigation," he added.