Foreigners sent home $130.6m in 10 months of FY24

Says finance minister

Foreigners living in Bangladesh remitted $130.58 million to their respective countries in the first 10 months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told parliament yesterday.

Among them, Indian citizens remitted $50.60 million, he said responding to a query from independent MP AK Azad from Faridpur-3.

Mahmood said info about foreign nationals' annual income is not stored at Bangladesh Bank.

He said Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh remitted $14.56 million, Sri Lankans $12.71 million, Japanese $6.89 million, South Koreans $6.21 million, Thais $5.30 million, UK nationals $3.59 million, Pakistanis $3.24 million, US citizens $3.17 million, Malaysians $2.40 million, and citizens of other countries sent home $21.92 million during the same period.