Foreign ministry protests Myanmar's killing of Bangladeshi fisherman

Tells neighbouring country to refrain from any further provocations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today lodged a protest with the Government of Myanmar over the killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman by the Myanmar Navy in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin's Island on Wednesday.

The victim, Md Usman, 60, lived in Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

In a diplomatic note sent to the Embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka, Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the tragic incident, further compounded by the abduction of 58 Bangladeshi fishermen and six fishing boats, including the boat of the victim while they were fishing near St Martin's Island, the foreign ministry said in a press release. The fishermen, along with the boats, were eventually released yesterday in two phases following contact between the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Myanmar Navy.

The Government of Bangladesh urges Myanmar to take immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such unwarranted actions, the press release said.

The foreign ministry reminded Myanmar to fully respect the integrity of Bangladesh's territorial waters and refrain from any further provocations.