UNB, Munich
Sat Feb 17, 2024 04:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 04:19 PM

Foreign ministers of India, UK meet PM Hasina in Munich

Photo: UNB

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, conference venue, in Munich this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual and global interests, according to sources close to the meeting.

Later, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of UK David Cameron met with Bangladesh prime minister at the same venue.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present at both meetings.

PM Hasina arrived in Munich on February 15 on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024. This is her first official tour abroad since becoming prime minister for the fourth straight term.

She is scheduled to return home on Monday.

push notification