Foreign minister meets India’s security adviser

Discussion held on a number of bilateral issues; his meeting with S Jaishankar scheduled for later in the day

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today held a meeting with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The meeting began at 12:30pm and lasted till 13:15pm.

"I had an excellent meeting with the National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval. We discussed a number of security issues, including the Rohingya issue. It was really an excellent meeting," said the foreign minister.

The foreign minister and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar are scheduled to hold a meeting later today.

Hasan landed in New Delhi a little around 1:00am today on a three-day official visit.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, and Smita Pant, Ambassador designate of India to Uzbekistan received the foreign minister at the airport in New Delhi.

India has said Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan's first visit to New Delhi reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their relationship.

During the visit, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Hasan Mahmud will hold talks to review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement.

They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues of common interest.

This is Hasan's first bilateral visit abroad as foreign minister.

He is likely to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have a separate meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during his stay in New Delhi. He will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Rajghat.

Earlier, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Seheli Sabrin, said issues of mutual interest including trade, connectivity and energy cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and regional cooperation will be discussed between the two sides at the bilateral meeting to further strengthen Bangladesh-India relations.

Asked whether the Teesta water-sharing issue will be discussed in the meeting, the foreign ministry spokesperson said they expect the issue would be discussed.