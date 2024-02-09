Bangladesh
UNB, New Delhi
Fri Feb 9, 2024 03:49 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 03:53 PM

Bangladesh

Foreign minister meets Indian president

Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today met Indian President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister is visiting New Delhi at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Minister Hasan also met Deputy President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

This is his first bilateral visit since Hasan Mahmud assumed office as the foreign minister of Bangladesh last month.

Hasan held separate meetings with Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on February 7.

He is scheduled to return to Dhaka tonight via Kolkata after attending two events there.

