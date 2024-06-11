Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud departs for hajj

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) this morning to perform hajj.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan bid farewell to the foreign minister at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The minister, accompanied by his wife Nuran Fatema Hasan, left Dhaka on a Saudi Airlines flight.

Before his departure, Dr Mahmud, who is also the MP for Chattogram 7 constituency, extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to his constituents and sought prayers for him and his family.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on June 20.