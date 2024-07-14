Foreign minister condemns attack on Trump

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today expressed deep concern and condemnation over the attack on former US President Donald Trump.

Addressing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister underscored the government's staunch stance against political violence.

"We have deep concerns over the attack, and we condemn it," he said.

"We never want violence in politics. When people are burned to death, and vehicles and properties are destroyed, it is unacceptable and against the law," he added.

The minister highlighted that such incidents are unprecedented in US politics.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting incident at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he added.