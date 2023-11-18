Foreign countries’ meddling harms nation’s image

Say experts, urge political parties to stop giving foreigners the scope

The increasing interest of foreign countries in Bangladesh's upcoming general election can be seen as a reflection of their response to the country's divisive politics and the current state of democracy, say foreign policy analysts.

Frequent statements by officials from big powers, their discussions on elections, and warnings of punitive actions are tainting Bangladesh's image, they say.

If this trend continues, analysts say, it will only bring disgrace to Bangladesh and hamper the country's progress as a democratic nation. It will also give external forces the scope for using the weakness of Bangladesh's domestic affairs to their advantage.

Bangladesh's elections were discussed in the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on November 10.

After the meeting, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the US and India shared perspectives on Bangladesh with each other.

He said the election in Bangladesh is its internal matter as the Bangladeshis will decide their future. "We as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh respect the democratic process there and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation."

The US in May this year announced a visa policy warning that it would impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions on the Rab and seven of its officials over human rights violations. Washington over the last two years repeatedly spoke of free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

A number of other countries, the UN, and rights groups have expressed deep concerns over the political hostilities in Bangladesh ahead of the January 7 parliamentary polls.

"Election is an internal affair of Bangladesh. When too many people talk about it and give us advice, it is definitely a disgrace to our country," said Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University.

Some analysts said the difference between the positions of India and the US is now quite clear, meaning the US keeps up the pressure on the Awami League while India continues its support for the ruling party.

As the US says it does not support any party over the other, the opposition parties feel emboldened and try to mobilse support from the foreign countries, they said.

Imtiaz said it is logical for India to back the AL because regional connectivity had a boost and stability in India's northeast was ensured during the tenures of successive AL governments.

He said the global powers are taking more interest in the Indo-Pacific region to achieve their national objectives. Keeping this reality in mind, Bangladesh needs to make more mature decisions on its political and economic affairs to achieve its national objectives, he added.

Bangladesh can surely cooperate with the foreign countries when its interests converge with theirs. However, this cannot be achieved if there is a lack of domestic cohesion and sustainable economic progress, the DU teacher observed.

Experts say Bangladesh has achieved economic progress over the years, but questions remain about its sustainability. Also, the nation is deeply polarised politically.

"We have created scope for foreigners to talk much about our domestic issues. Our political parties are now doing identity politics. They feel threatened by one another," said Imtiaz.

Political parties, when in opposition, depend on foreign countries to ascent to power. They need to remember that this means shooting themselves in the foot, he said.

Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hussain said people over the years have lost their trust in the country's institutions, including the Election Commission, the electoral system, political parties and their conducts. This trust deficit, particularly after the 2009 general election, allowed the foreigners to step in.

Visits by then Indian foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, UN Under-Secretary General Oscar Fernandez Taranco and US Under Secretary for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal to mediate between the bickering parties ahead of the 2014 elections are some examples of foreign interventions in the country's domestic politics.

Such intervention has increased against the backdrop of allegations of irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 parliamentary polls.

Imtiaz said the caretaker government system was working well, but the BNP destroyed the system by raising the retirement age of Supreme Court judges from 65 to 67 to ensure that KM Hasan, a former party secretary of BNP who sat on the Supreme Court as a judge, becomes the head of a caretaker government.

The AL's rivalry with the BNP deepened following the August 21 grenade attack on an Awami League rally during the BNP rule in 2004, he said.

"I don't think the political parties can now find a compromise. The Westminster-style of parliamentary democracy is not working here. We need to think for alternatives," Imtiaz said.

Sakhawat said Bangladesh may face economic challenges if the next election is not made acceptable.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute President M Humayun Kabir said the country's development over the last two decades is the result of a combination of domestic efforts and international support.

"The weakening of the international community's trust in us will affect our development journey," he said, referring to Bangladesh's reliance on exports, remittance and development assistance.

The country will face many challenges in the changing geopolitical landscape and the post-LDC era after 2026. Consensus and cohesion is vital for overcoming those challenges, said Humayun.

"We need to sit down and talk. We need a democratic environment. Otherwise, we will not be able to tackle those challenges."