‘Forcing teachers to resign totally unacceptable’

Edn adviser calls for immediate end to harassment of teachers

Education and Planning Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud has called for an immediate end to forcing teachers to resign and their harassment.

He said such practices are "completely unacceptable".

During a meeting with education ministry officials at the Secretariat yesterday, the adviser expressed concern over the ongoing incidents of teachers being forced to resign and harassed in educational institutions across the country. He added that these must be stopped immediately, said a press release.

Any allegations of corruption or misconduct against teachers or officials will be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities, and necessary actions will be taken, said the adviser.

Local administrations have already been directed to take steps against any illegal or criminal activities, he added.

Prof Wahiduddin also urged students to maintain an environment conducive to learning in their educational institutions for their benefit.

According to a count by The Daily Star, at least 150 teachers across the country were forced to resign till August 31 after the fall of Hasina-led government on August 5. Many were also humiliated and harassed.

Besides, several hundred teachers stepped down following demands from students. Over 20 teachers were barred from entering their institutions. Some filed complaints with police stations.

The actual number could be much higher as this newspaper could not reach all places. Protests are continuing at various institutions. The Secondary and Higher Education Division recently issued an order, asking deputy commissioners to see that an environment conducive to education is maintained at educational institutions.