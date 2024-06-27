‘Forced into prostitution’

8 members of online sex racket held

The Criminal Investigation Department busted an online sex trade ring led by two medical students who forced women into prostitution under the guise of offering them lucrative jobs, modelling opportunities, and talent-hunting.

The victims, including underage girls, were tricked and coerced into taking inappropriate pictures and videos, which were then shared on social media.

As such, the gang was blackmailing hundreds of young women to participate in explicit activities, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Mia said during a press briefing at the CID Headquarters yesterday.

CID arrested eight individuals in this connection, including the two medical students, from Jashore, Satkhira, Chandpur, and the capital on Tuesday.

The arrestees are -- Mehdi Hasan, 25, a student of International Medical College; his cousin and main cohort, Sheikh Zahid bin Sujan, 26, a student of Ibn Sina Medical College; Zahid Hasan Kankan, 28; Tanveer Ahmed Deepto, 26; Syed Hasibur Rahman, 27; Sadat Al Muiz, 29; Sushmita Akhter Poppy, 27; and Naina Islam, 24.

They have earned crores of taka in the last seven years by creating adult content and providing related services on Telegram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, said the CID chief.

Initially, the racket advertised jobs through Facebook and other social media, posing as modelling agents or organising "talent hunt" competitions.

Those who responded were added to different Telegram groups. The gang then developed relationships with these women and coerced them into taking inappropriate photos, claiming that these were needed for foreign buyers.

Under the threat of these images being leaked, the women were forced to participate in explicit video calls and eventually coerced into sexual services, the CID said.

The gang members used their illegal earnings to purchase significant amounts of land and build luxurious houses in Jashore, Satkhira, Khulna, and Dhaka.

Additionally, substantial amounts of money were found in the bank accounts of their relatives, the CID chief said.

They used hundreds of mobile SIM cards, none of which were registered under their real national IDs, exploiting low-income people to obtain these SIM cards, the CID said.

The gang used Telegram premium accounts and various paid cloud services for content sharing and subscriptions.

The CID seized 12 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, one laptop, ATM cards, and chequebooks from various banks. Around one lakh pictures and 20,000 videos were found on mobile phones and laptops of the accused.

A case was filed against the arrestees with Paltan Police Station under the Pornography Act, Penal Code, and Cyber Security Act.