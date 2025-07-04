Forced disappearance: Army to take legal action if any member found complicit

The army yesterday said it would take legal action if any of its members are found to have been involved in enforced disappearances.

Colonel Shafiqul Islam, military operations directorate staff colonel of the Army Headquarters, said this at a press briefing at the Officers' Mess in Dhaka Cantonment.

"Some army members are deputed to various agencies that are not directly controlled by the army. Allegations have surfaced against some of them, and an investigation is currently underway. If any of them are found involved [in enforced disappearance], appropriate legal action will follow."

Col Shafiqul further said the army has been assisting the government in addressing enforced disappearances and related investigations, and will continue to do so. "We're willing to provide assistance and protection if the families [of enforced disappearance victims] request it."

His remarks came in the wake of a recent report by the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, which called on Bangladesh to end widespread impunity regarding enforced disappearances and to ensure accountability within its military, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.

On the upcoming national election, Col Shafiqul said the army has not yet received formal instructions from the Election Commission. "However, we are fully prepared to assist, once directed, in ensuring a free and fair election."

Regarding law and order, he said that around 80 percent of the firearms looted following last year's uprising have been recovered, with efforts underway to recover the rest before the polls.

According to Police Headquarters, 5,753 firearms were reportedly looted from police stations across the country after the fall of the AL regime on August 5 last year.

Speaking on the issue of juvenile gangs ("kishore gang"), Col Shafiqul said over 400 gang members have been arrested so far. "We cannot be present in every alleyway, but we respond immediately when we receive information in this regard."

The army has also pledged firm action against mob violence and activities that may cause public sufferings or damage to lives and property, Col Shafiqul said.

Citing the mob attack on former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in Uttara on June 22, he said, "You already know we arrested one of the six suspects the very next day and produced him before a court as per legal procedure. After that, if they get bail, you know the army has nothing to do. But when it comes to any incident of mob violence or public suffering, we, the Bangladesh army, have been vigilant in the past, the present and will be in the future."

Earlier, reading out a press statement, Col Shafiqul said the army responded promptly to the widely circulated video of a brutal assault on a woman in Muradnagar.

"With the help of local authorities, the army brought the situation under control and arrested five people, including the prime accused … Efforts are ongoing to ensure the victim's and her family's safety and dignity."

He added that since August 2024, the army has detained at least 15,646 people, including listed criminals, teen gang members, drug dealers, and robbers.

It has also recovered 26 illegal firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition during this period -- bringing the total number of seized firearms to 9,692 and ammunition rounds to 286,854.

In the past two weeks alone, 562 individuals were arrested in joint drives across the country, including 45 drug dealers, bringing the total number of narcotics-related arrests to 5,521.

The army has also conducted raids to curb food adulteration and smuggling, seizing contraband worth crores of taka and shutting down illegal operations.

In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, 23 individuals were arrested, 13 firearms recovered, and a United People's Democratic Front camp dismantled, Col Shafiqul said. One soldier was injured in an operation in Rangamati.

Separately, two Kuki National Army operatives were killed in a recent gunfight, with arms and documents recovered. The operation is ongoing.

Additionally, the army treated 4,790 people injured in the July uprising, with 22 still under care. Troops also ensured security during Rath Yatra and continue to support communal harmony and the safety of foreign missions.

In Bandarban, the army is assisting displaced members of the Bawm community to safely return home amid improving conditions, he added.