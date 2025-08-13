Footpaths reoccupied hours after eviction drive in Noakhali

Just three hours after a joint eviction drive cleared illegal structures from footpaths and parts of the Sonapur-Cumilla regional highway in Noakhali, vendors returned and reoccupied the space, locals and officials said.

On Tuesday, three executive magistrates from the district administration, accompanied by army personnel and police, conducted a two-hour operation from Town Hall intersection to Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, and from the Sudharam Model Police Station to Noakhali General Hospital Road.

Over 300 makeshift shops and illegal structures were removed during the drive, led by Executive Magistrate Meherab Hossain.

Speaking to The Daily Star, vendor Arif Hossain said thousands of street vendors operate along both sides of the road from Mofiz Plaza to Maijdee Bazar.

"The eviction was carried out without prior notice," he claimed.

A salesperson from Makkah Cloth Store said several vendors returned to the footpaths within hours of the eviction.

Social worker Shamsul Hasan Miron praised the operation but criticised the lack of follow-up.

"Without regular monitoring and strict enforcement, footpaths will continue to be reoccupied," he said, adding that political backing often shields illegal occupiers.

Executive Magistrate Meherab Hossain said mobile courts are conducted regularly under the district magistrate's directive. "There is no obligation to issue prior notice for such drives. These operations will continue in the public interest," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Istiaq Ahmed said the campaign was launched to ease public movement and will remain ongoing