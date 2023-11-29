Food safety a fundamental right

Speakers tell seminar

Although the country is self-sufficient in food production, ensuring food safety is the biggest challenge at the moment, speakers said at a seminar yesterday.

The seminar titled "Ensuring the availability of safe food quality in accordance with government laws and regulations and consumer rights" was jointly organised by Consumers Association of Bangladesh and Friends in Village Development in Bangladesh.

It was held at Krishibid Institute in the capital.

Speaking as chief guest, AHM Shafiquzzaman, director-general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, said though mangoes available at markets are said to be safe, people are not sure if they are unadulterated.

Meanwhile, super shops are selling eggs at higher prices, claiming they contain omega-3. However, that's also questionable as consumers do not have much opportunity to verify these claims, he added.

"Many counterfeit products are being sold in the market. We need a social movement to prevent this," he mentioned.

Conducting raids won't solve the problem. Rather, coordinated efforts to raise awareness in this regard can help ensure food safety -- an essential consumer right, he added.

CAB President Golam Rahman said, "Agencies like Food Safety Authority and National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection should be strengthened to ensure food safety."

Emphasising that laws alone cannot mitigate the problem, CAB General Secretary Humayun Kabir said, "Raids by Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection have significantly contributed to solving the problem. However, the problem will persist if authorities concerned don't plan combined efforts."

Not all foods can be termed "unsafe", said Sheikh Md Ferdous Arafat, law officer of the Food Safety Authority.

"It is true that some food products have become very unsafe. Nevertheless, strong laws are in place and we are working to enforce them," he added.

Reazul Haque, deputy director of Bangladesh Standard Testing Institution Reazul Haque said, "Complaints should be made upon suspicion based on evidence."

Jannatul Ferdousi, assistant director (finance) of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection; Mamunur Rashid, project head of Welt Hunger Hilfe Bangladesh; and officials of CAB and FIVDB, also attended the seminar.