Food officer withdrawn over paddy stock irregularities in Netrokona

The officer-in-charge of the government food warehouse in Barhatta upazila of Netrokona has been withdrawn following the discrepancies surfaced in the stock of paddy and empty sacks.

District Food Controller Md Moetasemur Rahman confirmed the development today.

According to sources in the upazila administration and food department, the irregularities came to light during an annual inspection by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Khabirul Ahsan, who visited the Barhatta Sadar food warehouse on June 29.

The inspection revealed that the warehouse held 9.44 tonnes more paddy than recorded, along with a shortage of 4,467 empty sacks compared to official records.

UNO Khabirul Ahsan said a detailed report has been sent to higher authorities and a request has been made for appropriate action against the responsible official.

Based on the investigation report, the food department has removed Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (LSD) of the Barhatta food warehouse, from his duties.

Repeated attempts to contact Humayun Kabir for comments went unanswered, as he did not respond to phone calls.

"Due to the surplus of paddy and shortage of empty sacks found in the warehouse, the LSD officer has been transferred. Departmental proceedings are underway against him," said District Food Controller Md Mostasemur Rahman.