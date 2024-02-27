Follow DGHS guidelines: HC

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to properly follow the guidelines formulated by the Directorate General of Health Services that discouraged disclosure of the sex of unborn babies for non-medical reasons.

The court also ordered the health ministry to preserve the database of the test reports of the unborn children.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict following a four-year old petition that sought prohibition of prenatal sex detection to ensure protection of the babies and expecting mothers.

DGHS lawyer Tirtha Salil Pal told The Daily Star that the hospitals, clinics, laboratories and diagnostic centres have been discouraged to disclose the sex of unborn children for non-medical or social reasons, but they can detect and disclose the sex for the treatment of the unborn babies.

Citing the guideline, he said the medical centres that have capacity to detect and disclose prenatal sex will not indicate and will not run any advertisement that they can do it.

Doctors and nurses will be trained in such a manner so that they are discouraged to disclose the prenatal sex, he said. The details of the HC verdict will be known when its full text will be released.

Meanwhile, writ petitioner Advocate Ishrat Hasan told The Daily Star that the disclosure of unborn children has been banned in Bangladesh by the HC.

Ishrat Hasan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on January 26, 2020, seeking necessary orders on the authorities concerned to prohibit the sex detection of unborn babies and to stop selling, transferring or handling any machine used for gender detection of unborn babies.