Fodder crisis hits cattle farmers

Cattle farmers in Sirajganj are in dire straits due to an acute crisis of fodder for around 40,000 animals amid the ongoing flood in the district.

While people are finding it tough to find shelter in the flood-hit areas, the situation is worse for the animals.

"When flood water entered my house 10 days ago, I took my family members along with my two cows and three goats to a nearby mosque for shelter. Since then, we have been struggling to manage feed for my animals," said Mazeda Begum of Dogasi Kwakola area under Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

"With all pasture lands being inundated by floodwaters, I am compelled to feed them catkin and banana leaves," she added.

Md Sharif Hossain of Choto Koyra village echoed her.

"The floodwater washed away the straws I had kept at my house to feed my cattle. Now I am finding it difficult to feed my cattle, which are my only earning source. I got a packet of food relief for my family but nothing for my cattle," he said.

Sirajganj is one of the biggest dairy hubs in the country, with 37,000 farmers engaged in it, rearing around 17 lakh animals, said Dr Md Omor Faruk, district livestock officer.

"The flood has affected at least 40,000 animals and inundated around 200 hectares of pasture land in different areas over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"To address the fodder crisis, we have taken preparation to provide dry feed to cattle farmers," he added.

While commercial dairy farms are hardly affected, the farm owners, however, claimed their cost of production will rise as they have to depend on dry feed for their cattle amid the flood.

"I have 50 cows, mostly milk producing ones. Those need to be fed grass every day to produce milk, but due to the flood I have been unable to manage grass over the last two weeks. I am now feeding the animals straw and rice bran, which is raising my cost while lowering my milk production," said Md Raju Ahmed, a dairy farmer of Ramkharua village under Shahzadpur upazila.

Many small-scale farmers are also opting to sell their animals at low prices amid the ongoing crisis.