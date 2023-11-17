Focus on urban poor

Speakers urge govt at roundtable

Most of the government's social safety net programmes and allowances are for underprivileged people living in rural areas and they do not cover pavement dwellers living in urban areas, said a study by All-Party Parliamentary Groups yesterday.

The APPGs recently conducted a study to identify policy recommendations for political parties and the government to address critical needs of urban underprivileged people living on pavements and in undeveloped slums.

Speakers also said the political parties should include the issues faced by these urban poor people in their election manifestos.

Shishir Shil, secretary general of APPGs, presented the study at a roundtable held at the office of Bangla daily Samakal in the capital.

Samakal organised the roundtable in association with APPGs and Concern Worldwide Bangladesh.

"Urban pavement dwellers are the poorest of the urban poor, with their human, socio-cultural, political, and economic rights severely compromised," the study noted.

According to the study, these groups lack access to proper housing, have limited and irregular access to health and education opportunities, sanitation, and other basic amenities, and often earn less than US $1 per day.

"Besides, they often do not have NID cards or birth registration, so they cannot admit their children to schools. Besides, social safety net programmes aimed at supporting the poor do not cover them," the study added.

Emphasising the need for land ownership in Dhaka, Shamsul Huda, executive director of ALRD, said there is a lack of land ceiling for urban citizens, leading to serious discrimination and injustice compared to the ceiling process for rural residents.

Referring to an ALRD study, Huda mentioned that 30-35 percent of city residents are slum dwellers, yet the state remains unaware of their situation.

He emphasised that these individuals are not a burden, rather they are assets of the state.

Stressing the necessity of NIDs for low-income and poor people, Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori, asserted that every citizen has the right to obtain an NID. Providing NIDs to the poor is crucial for realising other necessary benefits.

Prof Adil Mohammad Khan, former general secretary of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, suggested integrating poor people into the mainstream, rather than addressing their issues in a scattered manner.

Abu Sayeed Khan, advisory editor of Samakal, proposed allocating a specific portion of every housing project for the poor. He also advocated for reserving seats in schools, colleges, and universities for poor students, free of cost.

Hosne Ara, a representative of slum dwellers, said despite being the driving force of a city, they lack proper respect. She demanded environment-friendly housing facilities for slum dwellers, under a long-term instalment process.

Jahangir Alam, urban researcher and coordinator of BARSIC, stressed the need to address the problems of the urban poor, as these issues often go unaddressed.

Sheikh Rokon, associate editor of Samakal, moderated the programme.

Jyotiraj Patra and Nabinur Rahman, programme director and policy advisor of Concern Worldwide Bangladesh, along with Rifat Bin Sattar, deputy country director (programme operation) of Save the Children Bangladesh, spoke at the event, among others.