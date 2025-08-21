Focus on regional dev to ease Dhaka’s burden: speakers

Creating jobs, education, and healthcare opportunities across the country is essential to reduce over-dependence on the capital and save the city, said speakers at a public dialogue yesterday.

"Eight to ten regional capitals must be developed, and every upazila should be transformed into a vibrant suburb to ease Dhaka's burden," said Shameem Haidar Patwari, secretary general of Jatiya Party (GM Quader), at the event held at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

He blamed Rajuk for the city's decline and called for its dissolution, alleging that it had failed in fulfilling its responsibilities.

The dialogue, titled "Complexities of DAP: Towards Sustainable Urbanization", was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) and was attended by policymakers, experts, business leaders, and civil society representatives.

At the discussion, Alamgir Kabir, former state minister for housing and public works, said, "Unplanned urbanisation is not only Dhaka's issue; it is a nationwide challenge. Unless corruption is addressed, the country's crises cannot be solved."

He criticised the cycle of blame between bureaucrats and politicians.

Calling Dhaka a "dead city", BNP chairperson's adviser Habibur Rahman Habib warned that unless migration into the capital is curbed, the city cannot be saved.

Former lawmaker Nilufar Chowdhury Mony criticised lawlessness in the real estate sector, where developers often construct buildings in narrow alleys without following safety rules.

"If an earthquake strikes, fire services won't be able to enter these areas, even in affluent neighbourhoods," she said. She pointed out that 41 wards lack playgrounds, while chemical warehouses operate in residential zones and earthquake preparedness is absent.

Citing Bangladesh Institute of Planners data, she noted that Dhaka's green spaces have shrunk from 22 percent to 9 percent over the last 28 years.

Journalist MA Aziz warned that a 6.5-magnitude earthquake could cause 75 percent of Dhaka's buildings to collapse. He said illegal occupation of canals, lakes, waterbodies, and playgrounds has made the city dysfunctional.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "Without employment, education, healthcare, and environmental spaces across the country, sustainable solutions will not be possible."

Supreme Court advocate Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan said, "Except in the diplomatic zone and a few posh neighbourhoods, Dhaka has no proper footpaths. Our ecosystem has collapsed, and regulatory laws are violated everywhere."

Former NBR chairman Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid said three "Cs" are vital for saving Dhaka -- "Consistency in applying laws, coordination among agencies, and compliance with regulations without wasteful demolitions."

Moderating the event, CGS President Zillur Rahman said, "For years, we have been promised visions of a smart city, but today, DAP (Detailed Area Plan) has become a new form of urban terror. Industries are being established in residential areas, and educational institutions are being built without proper planning. Policymakers seem to be mocking citizens with their approach to DAP."

Presenting the keynote paper, Parvez Karim Abbasi, executive director of CGS, said Dhaka is now the world's fourth most populous city. Despite contributing 8 percent to GDP, the real estate sector faces a demand-supply gap, rising costs, and restrictive regulations, he said.

Abbasi criticised the DAP, particularly its Floor Area Ratio rules, for raising housing costs and pushing urban sprawl.

"High FAR, when combined with transit-oriented development, mixed-use planning, and green building practices, can ensure compact, affordable, and sustainable cities," he said.

Abdur Razzaque, vice president (finance) of REHAB, said the DAP should serve as a unified framework for all citizens.

"At present, people are deprived of basic necessities. Whenever someone goes to Rajuk for approval or clearance, corruption becomes a barrier -- without money, no work moves forward," he said.