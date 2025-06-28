Focus on polls, public security: Wahiduddin tells govt officials

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has called on government officials to prioritise preparations for the upcoming national election, emphasising the urgent need to restore law and order and recover illegal arms.

"Our main task is to ensure a fair and credible election. Maintaining law and order is a top priority. What you're doing now, like ministry reforms, are byproducts of the opportunity you've received. But the core duty from now on is to prepare for the election," he said at a views-exchange meeting with officials of government agencies and institutions at the Chattogram Circuit House this afternoon.

Recalling his experience as an adviser to the caretaker government in 1996, Wahiduddin highlighted the importance of disarming politically backed groups.

"Many politically influential people and their cadres won't willingly hand over their weapons. Still, these illegal arms must be recovered. All legal firearms should be stored safely during the election period," he said.

He also noted, "We are only here for a short time. Then we'll leave. But we have initiated some trends. Good governance doesn't come overnight. Still, we must not regress to old ways. We need to move forward, learning from the past."

During the meeting, the adviser also criticised the planning behind the country's first underwater tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River, referring to it as a "white elephant" project.

He pointed out that the tunnel's operational expenses were not being met due to low vehicle usage.

Describing the tunnel as a "showpiece", Wahiduddin remarked, "This showpiece won't attract visitors for long. A tunnel is not something people come to see."

He also commented on the luxury resorts built on the Anwara side of the tunnel, "Five-star and seven-star resorts have been built at huge expense. They require costly maintenance. But who will come to such a deserted area for recreation? This issue must be addressed."

The adviser said the government is considering handing over these resorts to private operators.

"They have to be handed over, although no one is interested in taking them. Even if they generate no income, maintenance must continue," he said.