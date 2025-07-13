‘Focus more on developing economy and industrial base’

Say speakers; Greater M’singh Samity honours 181 for excellence in various sectors

A section of awardees at a programme organised by the Greater Mymensingh Samity Dhaka yesterday. The event was held to honour eminent individuals from six districts of the greater Mymensingh region for their outstanding contributions across various sectors. Photo: Star

The Greater Mymensingh Samity Dhaka yesterday honoured eminent individuals from six districts of the greater Mymensingh region for their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

The event, held at the Officers Club on Bailey Road in Dhaka, celebrated achievements across a wide range of fields. Freedom fighter Abdus Salam, president of the Greater Mymensingh Samity Dhaka and adviser to the BNP chairperson, presided over the programme.

"Through this felicitation, we are not only honouring these individuals, we are also sending a message to future generations," said the organisation's secretary-general Nasir-Ud-Doula during his welcome speech.

A documentary showcasing the history, heritage, and success stories of the six districts was presented at the event.

In its commemorative souvenir, the Samity listed a total of 181 honourees selected for their excellence and impact. The list included 56 from Mymensingh, 33 from Kishoreganj, 30 from Tangail, 26 from Jamalpur, 20 from Sherpur, and 16 from Netrokona.

Several of the honourees who attended the event also addressed the gathering. Among them, Bangla Academy President Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq said Bangladesh must focus more on developing its economy and industrial base. "Our biggest weakness is the lack of political progress. This is something we all must pay attention to," he added.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, emphasised the importance of skills in national development. "In today's world, skills are of utmost importance. The more skilled a country is, the more developed it becomes," he said.

"Let us honour the skilled and accomplished people, not just for one day, but for a lifetime -- with respect for their excellence, values of life, values of society, honesty, and dedication," he added.

Concluding the event, the organisation's president Abdus Salam called on individuals from politics, administration, and business to contribute actively to vital sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Among the honourees were Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Farhina Ahmed; Sonali Bank Managing Director Shawkat Ali Khan; Janata Bank Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman; former cabinet secretary ASM Abdul Halim; Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi; renowned folk singer Kuddus Boyati; lyricist Shahidullah Farazi; several former members of parliament; and individuals from various other fields.

Women's national cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joty was also among those recognised.