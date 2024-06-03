Focus on economic stability: CPD

CPD recommended focusing on fiscal space, prioritising expenditure, ensuring good governance, and protecting vulnerable groups in public finance management for the next fiscal year.

The primary focus of the government in the fiscal year 2024-25 budget should be on austerity measures and stabilising key macroeconomic indicators, particularly inflation and the exchange rate, according to Centre for Policy Dialogue.

Bangladesh Bank introduced policy measures like market-based interest rates to manage inflation and bolster reserves.

"The success of these policies will depend on consistent contractionary fiscal policies," said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the CPD.

At a CPD briefing titled "State of the Bangladesh Economy in FY2023-24," Moazzem said if the government doesn't reduce fiscal spending, monetary policies won't effectively control inflation or bolster forex reserves.

However, increased spending on social safety nets is necessary due to inflation's impact on the poor and fixed-income groups.

The lack of alignment between fiscal and monetary policies hampers their effectiveness in Bangladesh, he noted.

On the other hand, contractionary monetary policy causes sufferings for the private sector as it makes their business, and lifestyle costly and tougher, the economist said.

CPD noted that the employment elasticity of GDP is declining, indicating that economic growth in Bangladesh isn't creating enough jobs. They observed a shift in employment from agriculture to industry and services sectors, with a reversal during the pandemic.

CPD recommended focusing on fiscal space, prioritising expenditure, ensuring good governance, and protecting vulnerable groups in public finance management for the next fiscal year.

The government must prioritise curbing illicit financial flows to prevent leakages. Efforts to reduce tax evasion should also be intensified, CPD said.

It also recommended continuation of directives to limit "unnecessary and luxury" public expenditure, including government vehicle purchases and international travel.

Additionally, the focus should shift towards improving factors like labour and capital productivity, skills, technology incorporation in exports, and the overall business environment to enhance competitiveness, as export earnings growth has been slowed despite currency depreciation incentives, CPD added.

Muntaseer Kamal, a CPD research fellow, warned that rising loan repayment and interest payments are increasing pressure on the external sector. He emphasised that controlling imports alone won't effectively boost foreign exchange reserves without addressing hundi and capital flight.

Kamal stressed the need for strong political will to halt capital flight.