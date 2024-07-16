Focus on compliance, sustainability

Say speakers

A good working environment increases productivity for ready-made garments (RMG) workers, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

The event, titled "Fabric of Change: Role of Swisscontact in Upskilling RMG Workers in Bangladesh," was organised by Swisscontact Bangladesh at a city hotel.

Mujibul Cezanne Hasan, country director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, said, ''As Bangladesh moves towards LDC graduation, we should consider business-viable and self-sustaining models that existing market players in the RMG sector can easily replicate.''

Mohammad Sohel Sadat, director of BGMEA, said, ''We need to focus on sustainability and compliance, as many challenges are emerging, particularly at the mid and upper management levels.''

Md Akhter Hossain, vice-president of BKMEA, emphasised the importance of upholding factory standards and green transition.

He said ensuring a good working environment will help increase productivity for RMG workers.

The event stressed the RMG sector's enthusiasm for deeper collaborations between private and development sectors to build sustainable RMG skill development ecosystem.

Fazle Razik, head of programme at Swisscontact Bangladesh, said they are trying to create a solution that generates sustainable, durable, and scalable impact.

Creating such a solution requires all kinds of stakeholders' contributions with their unique efforts, he added.