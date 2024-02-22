FM thanks Egypt for facilitating delivery of Bangladesh's humanitarian aid to Gaza

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has thanked the Egyptian government for their timely support in facilitating the delivery of three consignments of humanitarian assistance sent by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the distressed Palestinians in Gaza.

He conveyed the gratitude when Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Hasan also requested the Egyptian Ambassador, as a member of both the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, to raise a strong voice to achieve a ceasefire in order to avoid further casualties of civilians in Gaza, especially women and children.

The ambassador congratulated the minister for assuming the office of the foreign minister of Bangladesh.

They discussed the areas of bilateral cooperation between two countries, particularly in the jute sector.

They also underscored the importance of greater engagement of Bangladesh and Egypt to take the relationship to a new height.

During the meeting, both the minister and the ambassador emphasised on high level visits from both sides and the holding of the second round of Foreign Office Consultations, scheduled to be held in Cairo, as soon as possible.