Floodwater sweeps away fish worth Tk 6cr

Recent floods have wreaked havoc on fish farms across Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, with floodwaters sweeping away fish and fish fries worth Tk 6 crore from 3,550 ponds and enclosures.

Approximately 2,000 individuals engaged in pisciculture have been severely affected, said officials.

According to the fisheries department in Kurigram, 210 tonnes of fish and fish fries from 3,100 ponds on 450 hectares of land along the banks of the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers were washed away, leaving 1,600 fish farmers in dire straits with a total loss of Tk 5 crore.

In Lalmonirhat, the floodwaters washed away 50 tonnes of fish and fish fries from 450 ponds on 90 hectares of land in the Dharla and Teesta rivers' shoal areas, causing a total loss of Tk 1 crore to 400 fish farmers.

"I had taken a Tk two lakh loan to rear fish in two leased ponds on four acres of land. All the fish were washed away by the floodwaters from the Brahmaputra. I don't know how I will repay the loan and raise capital to resume my venture," said Sudan Chandra Das, a fish farmer from Patrakhata village under Kurigram's Chilmari upazila.

Fish farmers Noor Islam from the Sardob area under Kurigram Sadar upazila and Dhiren Chandra Das of Kulaghat village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila shared similar plights.

Moktadir Khan, district fisheries officer in Kurigram, said a list of flood-affected fish farmers has been prepared and sent to higher authorities, requesting government assistance for them.