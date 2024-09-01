As floodwater recedes, diseases spread

Hospitals in Feni, Noakhali struggling to cope with flow of patients; flood death toll now 59

Sitting on a makeshift platform in front of her home, Hosne Ara cooks on a stove yesterday as her home is flooded in Shakchile village of Cumilla’s Monoharganj upazila. Although floodwaters have started receding in the upazila, residents in the low-laying areas are still in difficulties. Photo: Nahid Mazhar

Hospitals in Feni and Noakhali are struggling to tackle a wave of patients with floodwater receding and water-borne diseases spreading in the affected areas while the death toll from the disaster has increased to 59.

In Feni's Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex, patients were lying on the floor, balcony and staircases on Friday afternoon. The number of patients at the 50-bed government facility increased to 96 by evening.

Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, which has the same number of beds, had 126 patients on Saturday morning.

Nusrat Jahan, an 11-year-old girl from Matiganj village, had been receiving treatment at the Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex since Wednesday night.

"We took shelter in a neighbour's house as the water entered my home," her mother Laila Akhtar said.

"As there was no clean water there, the girl drank the water stored in the tank. Since then, she has been vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea," said Laila.

"The hospital was full of patients when we came here. A ward-boy managed a place with a mattress on the floor for her."

Among the patients admitted to the health complex, 80 percent from the flood-hit areas caught water-borne diseases, said Medical Officer Dr Arnab Mallick.

In Naokhali, diarrhoea is spreading rapidly among the flood-hit people.

Noakhali General Hospital's Diarrhea Ward, which can accommodate only 16 people, was treating 280 patients yesterday evening.

"We were compelled to drink floodwater as our house and tubewell were submerged for around three weeks. Now my child is suffering from diarrhoea," said Sajeda Akhter Noor of Babunagar villager in the district's Begumganj Upazila. Her four-month-old baby had been receiving treatment at the hospital since Thursday, she told The Daily Star yesterday.

Many patients alleged mismanagement at the hospital.

"I was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning. But no doctor came to visit me until now," Ayesha Akhter, 25, of Herangirpole area under Noakhali Sadar Upazila, told this newspaper on Friday evening.

The hospital's Registrar Md Emran Hossain, however, denied the allegation and said a doctor served the patients throughout the day on Friday.

As many as 519 medical teams were working in the 11 flood-hit districts, according to the disaster management and relief ministry.

The ministry said yesterday that the death toll from the floods increased by five to 59, including six women and 12 children, in nine districts while the number of people affected by the flooding in 11 districts was over 54.57 lakh.

Of the deceased, 23 people died in Feni, 14 in Cumilla, nine in Noakhlai, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari, according to the ministry's report.

Around 7 lakh people were still marooned, the report said.

The government's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre yesterday forecast that all the major rivers of the country were flowing below the danger level.

Unicef on Friday said over 20 lakh children in eastern Bangladesh were at risk as floods swept through homes, schools and villages.

[Our correspondents from Chattogram and Noakhali contributed to the report]