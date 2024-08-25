Floods: Over 1 million marooned in 11 districts

The recent floods have marooned 10,47,029 people in 11 districts across the country, with the total number of affected individuals reaching 52,09,798.

According to the Chief Adviser's Office, 545 unions across 73 upazilas in these districts have been severely impacted.

Authorities have opened 3,654 shelter centres, providing refuge to 4,15,273 people and 22,298 cattle.

However, the floods have caused extensive damage to fisheries and livestock, with losses estimated at Tk 411 crore, according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Besides, 18 people died in the floods, including five in Chattogram, four in Cumilla, three each in Noakhali and Cox's Bazar, and one each in Feni, Brahmanbaria, and Laxmipur.

The affected districts are Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Khagrachhari, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Medical services are being provided by 748 teams operating in the 11 districts.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated Tk 3.52 crore, 20,150 metric tonnes of rice, and 15,000 food packets as relief.

Relief distribution efforts are ongoing at all levels, including government and private initiatives, said the CA office.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioners of the flood-affected districts to coordinate with various agencies.

The army, navy, fire service and civil defence, medical teams, and volunteers are all working together, the office added.

Bangladesh Army has set up camps in Chhagalnaiya and Parshuram upazilas of Feni district. The army, navy, air force, RAB, and BGB helicopters are delivering relief goods to remote areas. Rescue operations are also underway.

In Feni, field hospitals have been prepared to provide health services. Doctors from the army and the district civil surgeon's office are actively involved.

Additionally, local clinics, hospitals, and health service institutions have been instructed to ensure necessary care for flood victims.

To restore mobile communication networks, a VSAT has been introduced at the Feni Deputy Commissioner's office.

As floodwaters recede, the risk of waterborne diseases rises. In response, the CA office urged all concerned to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The control room at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief is open 24/7. Information and assistance are available at 0255101115.

Donations can be sent to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund at Sonali Bank, Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office, Account Number: 0107333004093.