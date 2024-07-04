Floods halt academic activities at 889 primary schools in Sylhet

Nearly one-fifth of primary schools in Sylhet division are currently unusable due to flooding, leaving thousands of students without access to education.

According to the Divisional Primary Education Office, 889 out of 5,054 primary schools are submerged or being used as flood shelters.

Jalal Uddin, deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education in Sylhet, confirmed the disruption of academic activities in several schools due to the floods.

This disruption is a recurring issue during the monsoon season, when heavy rains cause rivers to overflow and inundate low-lying areas, he said.

This year, over 649,000 people in Sylhet division have been affected by floods, forcing authorities to open 366 shelters, many of which are located in schools. The shelters include 164 in Sylhet, 59 in Sunamganj, eight in Habiganj, and 75 in Moulvibazar, with 19,820 people seeking refuge in these shelters.

A visit to various primary schools in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar revealed that most of these institutions are under knee-deep water, standing like islands in the flooded landscape.

Many schools, including Rabeya Adarsh Government Primary School and Bashirul Hossain Government Primary School in Kulaura are being used as flood shelters, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

"The water receded from the road in front of the school, and the classrooms were cleaned two or three times," said Rontu Ranjan Chanda, head teacher of Ghourkoron Government Primary School. "But after several days of nonstop rain, the water level rose once more, submerging everything. The classrooms are currently covered by about a foot of water."

Khushi Mohan Sarkar, chief executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sylhet division, stated that they are planning to dredge approximately 20 rivers in an attempt to mitigate future flooding.