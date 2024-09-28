Floods halt academic activities at 50 educational institutions in Jashore

Continuous rains and overflowing rivers have submerged around 50 educational institutions in Jashore's Manirampur upazila, severely disrupting academic activities.

Most schools in low-lying areas are inundated, with classrooms and playgrounds submerged, reports our Benapole correspondent.

According to the District Education Office, floodwaters have entered 52 institutions across Nehalpur, Kultia, Manoharpur, and Durbadanga unions.

Several schools, including Hatgacha Government Primary School, BHMS Junior Girls School, and Hatgacha Secondary School, have suspended classes due to the flooding.

Sanjit Kumar Biswas, headmaster of Hatgacha Secondary School, confirmed that classes have been suspended, and the matter has been formally reported to the Upazila Secondary Education Office.

Akram Hossain, upazila secondary education officer of Jashore said, "We have received written complaints from five schools on the verge of halting operations due to flooded classrooms. Teachers have been instructed to adopt alternative teaching methods to ensure the continuity of education."

Eight other institutions, such as Mashiahati Degree College, Kultia Secondary Girls' School, and Mashiahati Secondary School, are also on the verge of closing.

Water levels have reached waist-high in some schools, particularly in low-lying primary and secondary schools, making it nearly impossible to conduct classes. The rural roads leading to these schools have also deteriorated, further hampering transportation, reports our correspondent.

Students in flood-affected areas are facing significant challenges, with many being forced to wade through water to attend school.

School uniforms and educational materials are often soaked, while playgrounds remain flooded, preventing any extracurricular activities. Many primary school students have lost interest in attending classes under such conditions.

Mamata Rani, head teacher of Alipur Government Primary School, said that the continuous rains have led to waterlogging on the school grounds, significantly reducing student attendance.

To address the issue, some schools have constructed makeshift bamboo bridges for students and teachers.

Despite these efforts, attendance has plummeted in both schools and madrasas across the upazila.

Utpal Biswas, a senior teacher at Lakhaidanga Secondary School said, "Water has been accumulating on our grounds for the past month and a half. We are forced to travel on bamboo poles, and classes on the ground floor have been moved to the second floor due to flooding."