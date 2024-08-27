Floods claim lives of 27 people so far

A total of 27 people died in the devastating flood in 11 districts till today.

Of them, 10 people died only in Cumilla, five each in Noakhali and Khagrachhari, three in Cox's Bazar, one each in Feni, Lakshmipur, Khagrachhari and Brahmanbaria, said KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, said at a press briefing in the capital.

More than 57 lakh people of around 12.07 lakh families have been stranded in 11 districts due to ongoing flash floods caused by heavy rainfalls and upstream water, he said

Before him, Faruk E Azam, adviser to ministry, praised the role of the armed forces division, students and common people in relief collections and relief distributions.

The government is working to send relief to the flood-affected areas in a coordinate way. Relief material and medical facilities have been ensured in all remote upazilas, he said.

Representative from different forces, including Bangladesh Army, Anti-discriminatory Student's Movement and differenet NGOs were present in the briefing.