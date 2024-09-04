Floods claim 71 lives so far

A total of 71 people, including seven women and 19 children, died in the recent floods in nine districts until yesterday, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Twenty-eight people died in Feni, 19 in Cumilla, 11 in Noakhlai, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remains missing.

Although the flood situation continues to improve in the all the affected 11 districts, over 5.82 lakh people were still marooned till yesterday.

"My house went under water on August 9. We have been passing hard days since then. My home is still submerged," said Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Gopinath village under Noakhali Sadar upazila.

Md Harunur Rashid, a resident of Senbagh municipal area, echoed him.

At least 698 people suffered snake bites in August during the flood. However, no one died, according to sources at different hospitals in Noakhali.

Over five million people have been affected by the flood in 11 districts, said the ministry's report.

The flood situation in Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar districts is completely normal while the overall flood situation in Moulvibazar has improved.

Besides, the situation in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts is improving, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) in a bulletin yesterday forecast that water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may remain stable in next 48 hours.

"Ganga-Padma water level is stable. The water level of both the rivers may remain stable in the next 48 hours," said the bulletin released at 9:00am yesterday.

In Sylhet region, the Surma-Kushiara river water level is rising at a slow pace, which may continue for the next 24 hours and may flow below the danger level.

According to meteorological agencies, heavy rainfall is not expected in the southeast, eastern and adjacent uplands of the country in the next 48 hours.