Floods claim 59 lives in nine districts so far

Says disaster management ministry

A total of 59 people, including six women and 12 children, died in the ongoing floods in nine districts till today, the ministry of disaster management and relief said in its latest release.

Among the deceased, 23 are from Feni, 14 from Cumilla, nine from Noakhali, six from Chattogram, three from Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remains missing, according to the release.

It said the overall flood situation in Chattogram, Habiganj, Sylhet, Khagrachhari and Cox's Bazar districts improved.

As part of its relief efforts, the ministry as of today disbursed Tk 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packages or sacks of dry and other foods, Tk 35 lakh for children food, and another Tk 35 lakh for cattle feed.

Also, 1,40,900 packages of relief materials, including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the platform of Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

The recent floods affected more than 54 lakh people in 11 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and 6.96 lakh families were stranded.