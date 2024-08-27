Flood water recedes, traffic resumes

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, often referred to as the lifeline of the country, fully resumed on Sunday night after floodwaters receded from various sections in Feni and Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.

However, traffic remains slow due to numerous potholes and large ditches that have formed after the highway was submerged for an extended period.

The Dhaka-Chattogram highway is crucial for the nation, facilitating the movement of goods and passengers between the capital and the country's largest port.

The recent floods had brought this key artery to a standstill, with trucks, buses, and other vehicles stranded on the Feni portion of the highway for three days, creating a dire humanitarian situation.

Drivers and passengers endured significant hardships during the standstill, with limited access to food, water, and basic amenities. "It was a nightmare," said one truck driver who had been stranded for 72 hours.

"We ran out of food, and the heat was unbearable. Many of us had no choice but to sleep in our vehicles."

The floodwaters receded enough by Sunday night to allow the resumption of traffic, but the road remains in poor condition.

Numerous potholes and large ditches have formed, particularly in Feni, making travel slow and hazardous.

Md Khairul Islam, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Highway Police, Cumilla Region, confirmed that all types of vehicles are now moving on the highway. "Traffic jams are still occurring due to slow driving over potholes and ditches," he explained. "The slow movement and damaged roads have created congestion, but otherwise, things are improving."

Md Ataur Rahman, Additional Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highway Department (RHD) in Chattogram, said while the road in his zone is in relatively good condition, the situation in Feni is more problematic. "We've repaired some potholes, but the floodwater has significantly damaged the highway in Feni," he said.

Earlier concerns about the Lemua Bridge in Feni, which was reported to be damaged by floodwaters, were alleviated after RHD officials inspected the structure and declared it safe.

However, Sub-Assistant Engineer Muhaiminul Sohag of RHD Feni acknowledged that the full extent of the highway's damage is still under assessment.

"Our immediate focus has been on repairs, but a comprehensive evaluation is yet to be done," he noted.