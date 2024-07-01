Flood threat looms in Sylhet, Sunamganj following heavy rain

Sylhet and Sunamganj face another flood threat as major rivers swell due to heavy rainfall in the region and upstream India.

The Surma river in Sylhet's Kanaighat and Sunamganj town crossed the danger level last night, while the Jadukata River in Sunamganj's Tahirpur has been flowing above the danger level since yesterday afternoon.

Surma, which was 19cm below the danger mark yesterday evening, is 30cm above the danger level at Kanaighat as of 9:00am today, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

In Sunamganj town, Surma crossed the danger level this morning and was 3cm above the danger level at 9:00am.

The Jadukata River was 9cm above the danger level at 6:00pm yesterday, submerging many villages, including the Sunamganj-Tahirpur road, and disrupting road communication.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Sylhet reported 39.6mm of rainfall in Sylhet city in the 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Sunamganj town recorded 170mm of rainfall.

Met Office's Meteorologist Md Anwar Hossain in a circular yesterday said heavy rainfall is expected in various parts of the country, including Sylhet, increasing the risk of landslides in the region.

Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of BWDB, warned of a short-term flood situation in Sylhet.

The notification stated that due to heavy rainfall in the ensuing 48 hours, the water level of the Surma, Kushiyara, Old Surma, and Sari-Gowain rivers in the northeastern region may cause short-term flooding in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.