Flood threat looms over the north

Chars, villages inundated as rivers swell

At least 140 chars (river islands) and villages on riverbanks across 33 unions in 13 upazilas of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Nilphamari have inundated as the Teesta is flowing above the danger level, according to the Water Development Board.

The Dudhkumar and Dharla rivers are also rising rapidly, though still flowing below danger levels, the Water Development Board (WDB) said.

Around 9:00am yesterday, the water level at the Teesta Barrage point in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat was recorded at 52.22 metres, seven centimetres above the danger mark.

At the same time, the Brahmaputra was at 22.17 metres -- 1.08 metres below the danger level -- at Chilmari. The Dudhkumar measured 29.08 metres, 52 centimetres below the danger level, at Pateshwari point in Nageshwari, while the Dharla stood at 26.19 metres, 86 centimetres below the danger mark, at Bridge Point in Kurigram Sadar.

WDB Executive Engineer Amitav Chowdhury at Dalia in Nilphamari said all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage remained open since yesterday morning. He warned that water levels may rise further as upstream flows continue.

Lalmonirhat WDB Executive Engineer Shunil Kumar said low-lying areas and chars have already been inundated. "The situation is under control for now, but if heavy rainfall and runoff persist, it could become severe in the next two to three days."

Kurigram WDB Executive Engineer Rakibul Hasan said water levels in the Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar and Dharla rivers have risen by 40 to 45 centimetres in the 12 hours to 6:00am yesterday.

Mozmul Haque, a farmer from Char Gokunda in Lalmonirhat Sadar, said water entered every home in the village in the morning, forcing many to take shelter on roads. "Aman paddy fields have been submerged. If water keeps rising, it will be a devastating flood."

Kamal Hossain, a farmer from Char Bajra of Ulipur upazila in Kurigram, said water entered all houses in the area at dawn. "Rain has worsened our suffering. We're struggling to protect our cattle."

Nader Islam, a farmer from Jatrapur village in Kurigram Sadar, said the Brahmaputra's water has risen sharply over the 24 hours to 6:00am yesterday. "It looks like floods may be approaching soon."

Kurigram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Matin said they were prepared to handle a flood situation and had adequate relief supplies in stock.